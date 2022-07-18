Dr. Bharat Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bharat Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bharat Patel, MD
Dr. Bharat Patel, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Stephanie Haridopolos, MD7955 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste A, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 255-6670
Titusville836 Century Medical Dr, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 383-8092
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've had several injections and visits with Dr. Patel over the last 10 years. He is the most wonderful and professional physician. He always answers any questions I may have. I am now pain-free because of him and his expertise.
- Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- Florida Spine Institute
- New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital
- Sound Shore Med Center
- N.H.L. Municipal Medical College
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
