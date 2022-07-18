Overview of Dr. Bharat Patel, MD

Dr. Bharat Patel, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Primary Care Of Melbourne in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Titusville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.