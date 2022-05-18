Dr. Bharat Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bharat Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Bharat Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Deland, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jersey City Medical Center
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology and Hepatology at DeLand1070 N Stone St Ste D, Deland, FL 32720 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel and his team are too notch. They responded fast and took good care of me.
About Dr. Bharat Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1922057249
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Bergen Pines Co Hosp
- Ssg Hosp/Ms Univ Baroda
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods.