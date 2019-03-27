Dr. Bharat Puchakayala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puchakayala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bharat Puchakayala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bharat Puchakayala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical college, Pune, India|University of Pune / Armed Forces Medical College and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Puchakayala works at
Locations
Colon Liver Gastro Consultants2222 Greenhouse Rd Ste 900A, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (281) 347-3350
Fayetteville1260 Highway 54 W Ste 103, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 486-7000
Newnan1200 Lower Fayetteville Rd Ste B, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (281) 274-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bharat Puchakayala, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1497918627
Education & Certifications
- Gundersen Lutheran Health System
- Armed Forces Medical college, Pune, India|University of Pune / Armed Forces Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puchakayala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puchakayala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puchakayala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puchakayala has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puchakayala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Puchakayala speaks Hindi and Telugu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Puchakayala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puchakayala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puchakayala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puchakayala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.