Dr. Bharat Sangani, MD
Overview
Dr. Bharat Sangani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Barisal Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport and Merit Health Biloxi.
Locations
Met-test of Mississippi LLC14055 Seaway Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 868-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
- Merit Health Biloxi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sangani probably saved my life many times. He is the best doctor I have ever had and is always smiling and very polite. I recently moved from the coast but one of the biggest negatives i had about leaving was losing him as my cardiologist. Also greatly missed is his N.P. Darlene Purvis.
About Dr. Bharat Sangani, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1922102219
Education & Certifications
- Barisal Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sangani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sangani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sangani has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sangani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sangani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sangani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sangani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sangani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.