Dr. Bharat Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Bharat Shah, MD
Dr. Bharat Shah, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Shah Plastic Surgery1530 E Bradford Pkwy, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 742-7424Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 4:30pmSunday9:00am - 4:30pm
Saint John's Clinic Pls/Recons Sgy1229 E Seminole St # 340, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-9330
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shah isn’t just an experienced and skilled plastic surgeon; he is an artist. Dr Shah’s ability to see the natural beauty in someone, and his skills to enhance that individual natural beauty is so vary rare. I presented to Dr. Shah the challenge of a very poor double mastectomy reconstruction which left me with scars, dimples, caves, bulges, flat uneven lobes with a “uniboob” appearance with no shape, volume, or definition. There was not a bra out there that fit. I was self-conscious, and the discomfort from ill-fitting support became something I just accepted. If you’re a mastectomy patient, you know exactly how I felt. Dr. Shah took this challenge and created two beautiful, separate, smooth, symmetrical, full-volume breasts using my own body tissue/stem cells. Once I had the nerve to look at myself in the mirror, I cried. I didn’t think I would have natural-looking breasts. They were beautiful. Beautiful. I have the greatest trust and respect for this kind and skilled Dr.
About Dr. Bharat Shah, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- University of Tennessee, Memphis
- Cleveland Clinic
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
