Dr. Bharat Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bharat Shah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Bj Medical College, and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Bharat J. Shah, M.D. Inc.63 Baker Blvd, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 864-6331
- Akron General Medical Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent, sincere, trustworthy, honest , professional Doctor . He’s highly educated with mental health . Doesn’t take patients not being truthful to him . He has helped so many patients. His staff have great attitudes and will go out of there way to help you . The other therapist are very wiling and able to help anyway they can . Doctor Bharat Shah should get a 10 star .
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1891771630
- Akron City Hospital,Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- B.J. Medical College
- Bj Medical College,
- St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad, India
- Psychiatry
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
