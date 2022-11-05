Dr. Bharat Upadhyay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upadhyay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bharat Upadhyay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bharat Upadhyay, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from Smt. Nhl Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Upadhyay works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida St. Lucie Medical Specialists - Hillmoor1700 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 200, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 207-0034Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Upadhyay?
Saw Dr. Upadhyay in Sept. for first time over breathing issues...Immediately he asked me why I didn't tell him I had a heart murmur, I was totally shocked was never told I had one. He immediately ordered an echocardiogram, from there, he sent me to a cariologist. By the end of October, I had an Aortic valve replacement (TAVR} Thank God he was so thorough.. I found him to be amazing.
About Dr. Bharat Upadhyay, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1912951740
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- University of Medicine of NJ
- Bergen Pines County Hospital, NJ
- Smt. Nhl Municipal Medical College
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Upadhyay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Upadhyay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Upadhyay using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Upadhyay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Upadhyay works at
Dr. Upadhyay has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Upadhyay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Upadhyay speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Upadhyay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upadhyay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Upadhyay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Upadhyay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.