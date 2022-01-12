Overview of Dr. Bharat Yarlagadda, MD

Dr. Bharat Yarlagadda, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Yarlagadda works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Tonsil Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.