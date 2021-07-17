Overview

Dr. Bharath Reddy, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and Interfaith Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Center for Community Health at NewYork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.