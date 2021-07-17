Dr. Bharath Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bharath Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bharath Reddy, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and Interfaith Medical Center.
Locations
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn515 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Interfaith Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best! He took great care of my father. He always responded to my emails and his team was equally wonderful. Ever since my father had his pacemaker placed, he has been doing so well. The surgery was perfect and he feels so much better.
About Dr. Bharath Reddy, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1245453018
Education & Certifications
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- Barnes Jewish Hospital, Washington University
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Syncope, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.