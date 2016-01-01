Dr. Changala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bharathi Changala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bharathi Changala, MD
Dr. Bharathi Changala, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Changala works at
Dr. Changala's Office Locations
Lakeside Alternative434 W Kennedy Blvd, Orlando, FL 32810 Directions (407) 875-3700
AHF Northpoint6405 N Federal Hwy Ste 205, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 772-2411
Orlando Psychiatric Associates (OCOEE)1551 Boren Dr Ste C, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 851-5121Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Bharathi Changala, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1093112021
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
