Dr. Bharathy Sundaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bharathy Sundaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bharathy Sundaram, MD
Dr. Bharathy Sundaram, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They completed their fellowship with St. Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. Sundaram works at
Dr. Sundaram's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Sherman (Main Office)321 N Highland Ave Ste 200, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 893-5141Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - Denison2201 S Austin Ave, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 893-5141Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders - McKinney2517 Virginia Pkwy Ste 102, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 984-1025Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Texas Instititute for Neurological Disorders-Frisco4433 Punjab Way Ste 201, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 987-1198Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Durant
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texoma Medical Center
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sundaram?
She is perfect, she listens to all my concerns, and she will explain the process ensuring that I have no more questions.
About Dr. Bharathy Sundaram, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic and Tamil
- 1396743720
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- Womem's Christian College, Madras India
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sundaram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sundaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sundaram works at
Dr. Sundaram has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sundaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sundaram speaks Arabic and Tamil.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundaram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundaram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.