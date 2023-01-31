Overview of Dr. Bharathy Sundaram, MD

Dr. Bharathy Sundaram, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They completed their fellowship with St. Louis University School of Medicine



Dr. Sundaram works at Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders in Sherman, TX with other offices in Denison, TX, McKinney, TX and Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.