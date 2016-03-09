Dr. Bharati Bandyopadhyay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandyopadhyay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bharati Bandyopadhyay, MD
Overview of Dr. Bharati Bandyopadhyay, MD
Dr. Bharati Bandyopadhyay, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Patna Medical College - India and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Bandyopadhyay works at
Dr. Bandyopadhyay's Office Locations
-
1
North Penn Pediatrics2031 N Broad St Ste 145, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bandyopadhyay?
The best pediatrician I have ever met. All my kids were seen by her and now grown up still value her opinion very much. They will not take any medication unless approved by her first. Too good a doctor, we all think she has sixth sense. Love her.
About Dr. Bharati Bandyopadhyay, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Spanish
- Female
- 1396791091
Education & Certifications
- District of Columbia General Hospital
- Patna Medical College - India
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bandyopadhyay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bandyopadhyay accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bandyopadhyay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bandyopadhyay works at
Dr. Bandyopadhyay speaks Bengali and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandyopadhyay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandyopadhyay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandyopadhyay, there are benefits to both methods.