Overview of Dr. Bharati Bandyopadhyay, MD

Dr. Bharati Bandyopadhyay, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Patna Medical College - India and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Bandyopadhyay works at North Penn Pediatrics in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.