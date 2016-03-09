See All Pediatricians in Lansdale, PA
Dr. Bharati Bandyopadhyay, MD

Pediatrics
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bharati Bandyopadhyay, MD

Dr. Bharati Bandyopadhyay, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Patna Medical College - India and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Bandyopadhyay works at North Penn Pediatrics in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bandyopadhyay's Office Locations

    North Penn Pediatrics
    2031 N Broad St Ste 145, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews

    Mar 09, 2016
    The best pediatrician I have ever met. All my kids were seen by her and now grown up still value her opinion very much. They will not take any medication unless approved by her first. Too good a doctor, we all think she has sixth sense. Love her.
    About Dr. Bharati Bandyopadhyay, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Bengali and Spanish
    • Female
    • 1396791091
    Education & Certifications

    • District of Columbia General Hospital
    • Patna Medical College - India
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bharati Bandyopadhyay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bandyopadhyay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bandyopadhyay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bandyopadhyay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bandyopadhyay works at North Penn Pediatrics in Lansdale, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bandyopadhyay’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bandyopadhyay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bandyopadhyay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bandyopadhyay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bandyopadhyay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

