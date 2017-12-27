Overview of Dr. Bharatkumar Patel, MD

Dr. Bharatkumar Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.



Dr. Patel works at Clarksville Internal Medicine in Clarksville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.