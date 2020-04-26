Overview

Dr. Bhargab Dixit, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with Washington Hospital Center



Dr. Dixit works at Norton Gastroenterology Consultants in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.