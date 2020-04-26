Dr. Bhargab Dixit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhargab Dixit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bhargab Dixit, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with Washington Hospital Center
Dr. Dixit works at
Locations
Norton Gastroenterology Consultants3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste 7B, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 896-4711
Norton Women's and Children's Hospital4001 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 893-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Norton Hospital
- Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed. He did a fantastic job with my procedure and made me feel very comfortable and made sure I was okay. I was so nervous and he came to check on me before and after the procedure. He is amazing! He definitely cares a lot about his patients.
About Dr. Bhargab Dixit, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
Dr. Dixit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dixit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dixit has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dixit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.