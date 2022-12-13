Overview of Dr. Bhargav Trivedi, MD

Dr. Bhargav Trivedi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Trivedi works at Southwestern Health in Burleson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.