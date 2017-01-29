Dr. Bhargavi Devineni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devineni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhargavi Devineni, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bhargavi Devineni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They completed their residency with University Health Scis/Chicago Medical School
Northwell Health Physician Partners Behavioral Health at Manhasset1554 Northern Blvd Fl 1 Ste 106, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 472-5860
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Devineni is excellent. The level of care she has provided to my Mom has been exceptional. When I contact the office about concerns or issues, the Doctor calls back within a an hour or two. The Dr. has seen my Mom as often has been necessary to deal with the issue Mom is facing. My Mom has improved considerably since the first visit. Would highly recommend.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1104926757
- University Health Scis/Chicago Medical School
- Psychiatry
Dr. Devineni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devineni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devineni has seen patients for Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devineni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Devineni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devineni.
