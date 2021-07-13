See All Hematologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Bharti Rathore, MD

Hematology
3.1 (22)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bharti Rathore, MD

Dr. Bharti Rathore, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Pt Jnm Med Coll and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Rathore works at Roger Williams Cancer Center in Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rathore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roger Williams Medical Center
    825 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 456-2077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
  • Roger Williams Medical Center
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 13, 2021
    Dr Rathore is a great & caring doctor. She should be extremely thankful for her staff. I can not say enough about Stephanie who works side by side with Dr Rathore, she is AMAZING and on top of everything, returns my calls quickly and is always so caring and helpful. I am thankful for her and also for JessAnna who has helped me during my treatments and visits, she is always checking in on me and has guided me in the right direction. I am very thankful I found a great doctor with amazing & caring staff!
    — Jul 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Bharti Rathore, MD
    About Dr. Bharti Rathore, MD

    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1821043795
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown Univ
    Internship
    • Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island
    Medical Education
    • Pt Jnm Med Coll
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rathore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rathore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rathore works at Roger Williams Cancer Center in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Rathore’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rathore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rathore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rathore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rathore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

