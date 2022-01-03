Overview

Dr. Bhaskar Gundabolu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Gundabolu works at Kathleen Moltz, MD in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Adrenal Incidentaloma and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.