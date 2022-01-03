Dr. Bhaskar Gundabolu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gundabolu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhaskar Gundabolu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bhaskar Gundabolu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Gundabolu works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Diabetes Care Center Inc.2100 W Central Ave Ste 100, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 537-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gundabolu?
Dr. Gundabolu is the absolute best Dr. I have ever had in my life. I've had a lot of Drs but by far he goes above and beyond for his patients. I wish he could treat me for every medical issue!
About Dr. Bhaskar Gundabolu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1346458767
Education & Certifications
- Natl Inst Of Hlth
- Jacobi Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Of Med
- Jacobi Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Of Med
- Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gundabolu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gundabolu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gundabolu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gundabolu works at
Dr. Gundabolu has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Adrenal Incidentaloma and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gundabolu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gundabolu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gundabolu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gundabolu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gundabolu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.