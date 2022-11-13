Overview of Dr. Bhaskar Purushottam, MD

Dr. Bhaskar Purushottam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rapid City, SD.



Dr. Purushottam works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.