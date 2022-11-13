Dr. Bhaskar Purushottam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purushottam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhaskar Purushottam, MD
Dr. Bhaskar Purushottam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rapid City, SD.
Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-4300
- Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
We were taken in the room, Nurse Ashley examined me, in formed us Dr. Was held up a bit but would be in shortly. Dr. Came in explained my situation in made arrangements for me to come back for surgical procedure. They were both very kind professional and caring.
- Cardiology
- English
Dr. Purushottam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purushottam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purushottam has seen patients for Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purushottam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Purushottam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purushottam.
