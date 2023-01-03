Dr. Bhaskar Raju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bhaskar Raju, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College.
Orlando Psychiatric Associates Inc.,2345 Sand Lake Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32809 Directions (407) 851-5121Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Orlando Psychiatric Associates (KISSIMMEE)102 Park Place Blvd Ste D1, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 846-3535Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Orlando Psychiatric Associates (LAKE MARY)4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 205, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 851-5121Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Orlando Psychiatric Associates (LAKELAND)1500 Lakeland Hills Blvd Ste 2, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 682-8200Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Orlando Psychiatric Associates (OCOEE)1551 Boren Dr Ste C, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 851-5121Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
very good dr. always there when you need him.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College
- V.R. College, Hellore
Dr. Raju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raju has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raju speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Raju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.