Dr. Bhaskar Reddy, MD
Dr. Bhaskar Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
North Atlanta Heart and Vascular Center PC1400 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 380, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 667-4171
Kelley Therapeutic Services LLC5400 Laurel Springs Pkwy, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 887-3255
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
North Atlanta Heart and Vascular11780 Northfall Ln Ste 303, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (770) 887-3255Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 844-3200
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bhaskar Reddy has been my cardiologist for several years. I find him to be a extremely knowledgeable, thorough physician who deeply cares about his patients. I highly recommended him to my friends and family who have provided positive feedback about their treatment.
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Cardiovascular Disease
