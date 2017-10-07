Overview

Dr. Bhaskar Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Reddy works at North Atlanta Heart and Vascular Center PC in Cumming, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA, Atlanta, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.