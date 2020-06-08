Overview of Dr. Bhaskar Roy, MD

Dr. Bhaskar Roy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Roy works at Texas Endocrine Institute in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2 and Secondary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.