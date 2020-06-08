See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Bhaskar Roy, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.8 (33)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bhaskar Roy, MD

Dr. Bhaskar Roy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Roy works at Texas Endocrine Institute in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2 and Secondary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Office
    902 Frostwood Dr Ste 277, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 461-8850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Secondary Hypertension
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 2
Secondary Hypertension
Thyroid Goiter

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 08, 2020
    Very attentive, knowledgeable/learned with his specialization.
    — Jun 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bhaskar Roy, MD
    About Dr. Bhaskar Roy, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598734261
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Med Center|Baylor College Of Med|Thos Jefferson University Hospital|University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
    Medical Education
    • All India Inst Med Scis
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bhaskar Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roy works at Texas Endocrine Institute in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Roy’s profile.

    Dr. Roy has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2 and Secondary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

