Dr. Bhaskar Roy, MD
Overview of Dr. Bhaskar Roy, MD
Dr. Bhaskar Roy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Roy's Office Locations
Houston Office902 Frostwood Dr Ste 277, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 461-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive, knowledgeable/learned with his specialization.
About Dr. Bhaskar Roy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center|Baylor College Of Med|Thos Jefferson University Hospital|University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roy has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2 and Secondary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Roy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.
