Dr. Bhavana Pothuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bhavana Pothuri, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-6455Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
I was referred to Dr Pothuri after masses were found on both of my ovaries. From my very first visit I was treated with attention and empathy. No question unanswered and I never felt that there was a moment that I could not reach out and have my concerns addressed. The entire team was a dream. My surgery day, normally so stressful went so smoothly thanks to Dr Pothuri and a top notch team at NYU. Talented, knowledgeable, informative and empathetic. These are qualities that everyone deserves in a Physician. I am forever thankful for Dr. Pothuri!
- 28 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Lankenau Hospital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
