Dr. Rao accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhavana Rao, MD
Overview of Dr. Bhavana Rao, MD
Dr. Bhavana Rao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Hospital1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-6500
Drexel Center for Digestive Health219 N Broad St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 762-5417
Hospital Affiliations
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bhavana Rao, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1437598331
Education & Certifications
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
