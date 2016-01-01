See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Bhavana Rao, MD

Gastroenterology
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bhavana Rao, MD

Dr. Bhavana Rao, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.

Dr. Rao works at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Rao's Office Locations

    Mount Sinai Hospital
    1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-6500
    Drexel Center for Digestive Health
    219 N Broad St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 762-5417

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Bhavana Rao, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437598331
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

