Dr. Bhavana Rebba, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bhavana Rebba, MD

Dr. Bhavana Rebba, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

Dr. Rebba works at Raritan Bay Cardiology Group in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Muscle Weakness and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rebba's Office Locations

  1
    Raritan Bay Cardiology Group
    225 May St Ste F, Edison, NJ 08837 (732) 707-6387

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Muscle Weakness
Vitamin B Deficiency
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 11, 2022
    I had my first visit with Dr Rebba after having heart surgery. Dr Rebba listened to my history and we decided on a plain for the future. I felt comfortable that she is concerned about getting some underlined issues under control.
    About Dr. Bhavana Rebba, MD

    Specialties
    Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1043261746
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
    Board Certifications
    Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bhavana Rebba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rebba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rebba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rebba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rebba works at Raritan Bay Cardiology Group in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rebba’s profile.

    Dr. Rebba has seen patients for Gout, Muscle Weakness and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rebba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rebba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rebba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rebba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rebba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

