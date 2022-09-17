Overview of Dr. Bhavani Ketheeswaran, MD

Dr. Bhavani Ketheeswaran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from American College Of Traditional Chinese Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Ketheeswaran works at Ocala Florida Physician Group in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.