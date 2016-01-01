Dr. Bhavani Vietla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vietla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhavani Vietla, MD
Overview of Dr. Bhavani Vietla, MD
Dr. Bhavani Vietla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Vietla works at
Dr. Vietla's Office Locations
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 275-6935
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Bhavani Vietla, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1831137215
Education & Certifications
- Overlook Hospital
- MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Vietla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vietla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vietla using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vietla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vietla works at
Dr. Vietla speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vietla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vietla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vietla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vietla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.