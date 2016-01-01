Overview of Dr. Bhavani Vietla, MD

Dr. Bhavani Vietla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Vietla works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.