Dr. Bhavesh Balar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhavesh Balar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bhavesh Balar, MD
Dr. Bhavesh Balar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Balar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Balar's Office Locations
-
1
Regional Cancer Care Associates326 Professional View Dr Ste 326, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balar?
I disagree with every negative review said about Dr. Balar. One person wrote" Doesn't care about patient". Before Covid after every visit we would hug , his words" we're family now"I actually called him from a dentist chair to get ok for dental procedure and was able to talk to him directly not his staff, my dentist was amazed that the Dr himself responded. Another person wrote " He's only interested in money and creating more visits"When my ins. co. wasn't going to pay for my 6th & last chemo treatment he assured me no matter what he will give it to me and he did. As for creating more visits, i found him to go by the bloodwork counts .I was going monthly then every 3 mos, now i go every 4 mos is this " Creating more visits " NOT! As for" quick to leave room" Dr Balar has listened to us until every question we had was answered, my wife writes questions before every visit and he doesn't leave until all are answered, heck i even brought my 2 daughters with their ques.I'm in good hands!
About Dr. Bhavesh Balar, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1134113376
Education & Certifications
- H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balar works at
Dr. Balar has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balar speaks Gujarati.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Balar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.