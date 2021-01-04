Dr. Barad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhavesh Barad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bhavesh Barad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesville, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers and HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Dr. Barad works at
West La Family Practice1201 W Fertitta Blvd, Leesville, LA 71446 Directions (337) 239-0064
- 2 7955 S SUNCOAST BLVD, Homosassa, FL 34446 Directions (352) 795-4165
Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Leesburg, FL308 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 726-8353Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA540 N Lecanto Hwy, Lecanto, FL 34461 Directions (352) 423-1013
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Barad is very pleasant. Listens to me. Doesn't make me feel rushed.
- Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1336464841
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
