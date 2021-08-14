Dr. Gala accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhavesh Gala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bhavesh Gala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Barisal Medical College and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Samala R. Swamy MD PC1366 Victory Blvd Ste B, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 442-8351
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went with my mother today to see Dr. Gala. I thought Dr. Gala was very professional. He didn't rush the appointment at all. He appeared to be kind and compassionate. His staff was nice too.
About Dr. Bhavesh Gala, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1558416776
Education & Certifications
- Barisal Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gala has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gala speaks Gujarati.
