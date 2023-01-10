Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhavesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bhavesh Patel, MD
Dr. Bhavesh Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
1
Ar Psychiatric & Counseling Center LLC3312 N Oak Street Ext Bldg D, Valdosta, GA 31605 Directions (229) 244-2030
2
AR Psychiatric/Counseling Ctr, Tifton, GA2014 Pineview Ave, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 387-8878
3
Behavioral Hlth Svs Of S GA3120 N Oak Street Ext Ste B, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 671-6170
4
Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital2209 Pineview Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 588-8215
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great knowledge and expertise on psychiatry field.
About Dr. Bhavesh Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1417985730
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
