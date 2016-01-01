Dr. Bhavesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhavesh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bhavesh Patel, MD
Dr. Bhavesh Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Specialists PC5320 Patterson Ave Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 392-5310
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Bhavesh Patel, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1942273602
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gout and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.