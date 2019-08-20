See All Family Doctors in Geneva, IL
Dr. Bhavesh Shah, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bhavesh Shah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri At Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    351 Delnor Dr, Geneva, IL 60134 (630) 938-9900

Hospital Affiliations
  Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Bladder Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Lipid Disorders
Bladder Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency

Lipid Disorders
Bladder Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Primary Care for Adolescents
Primary Care for Adults
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Cigna-HealthSpring
    Cofinity
    CorVel
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    HealthLink
    HFN
    Humana
    LifeSynch
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Private HealthCare Systems
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Viant

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 20, 2019
    Dr. Shah is excellent. He takes his time and explains everything.
    Aug 20, 2019
    Family Medicine
    26 years of experience
    English, Gujarati
    1255403663
    Residency
    St. Joseph Hospital
    University Of Missouri At Kansas City School Of Medicine
