Overview of Dr. Bhavik Gedia, MD

Dr. Bhavik Gedia, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Gedia works at Baycare Medical Group Inc in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.