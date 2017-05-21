Dr. Bhavik Gedia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gedia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhavik Gedia, MD
Dr. Bhavik Gedia, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Gedia's Office Locations
Baycare Medical Group Inc2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 700, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 321-1429
- 2 4416 W San Miguel St, Tampa, FL 33629 Directions (813) 732-2106
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
What a blessing to find Dr. Gedia at Baycare Medical Group Neurology last week. I have been a patient of Dr. Gedia's for several years and have never known a more compassionate doctor. This doctor truly cares about his patients well being and I have not only felt this with the way he treated me in the past, but I was able to see his devotion to other patients as well. Truly devoted to his profession and highly recommended.
About Dr. Bhavik Gedia, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1871887406
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology
