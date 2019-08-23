Dr. Bhavik Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhavik Soni, MD
Overview
Dr. Bhavik Soni, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They completed their residency with Nc Bapt Hosp-Bowman Gray
Dr. Soni works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Tallahassee PA1707 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-4134Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Soni is very thorough on my yearly visits. I have recommended him to other people and to my family. I give him a 10 out of 10. Plus he always makes me laugh to take my mind off the procedures he is doing and that is a plus. Staff is also excellent. ( Great bedside manners which is lacking in some physicians.)
About Dr. Bhavik Soni, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nc Bapt Hosp-Bowman Gray
- U Nc Sch Med Hosps
