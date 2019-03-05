Dr. Bhavika Bhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhavika Bhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Bhavika Bhan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Jammu, Jammu University and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Bhan works at
Locations
Jacobson & McElliott Diabetes & Endocrinology Center12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 500A, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 317-3170
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
DrBhan is the best! She is very good. Goes over everything so I understand it. I go to her for thyroid. She even found a problem with my bone dense test that other Dr didn’t. Would not want any other Doctor
About Dr. Bhavika Bhan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Government Medical College Jammu, Jammu University
Dr. Bhan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhan works at
Dr. Bhan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.