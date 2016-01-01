Dr. Bhavika Kakadia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhavika Kakadia, DO
Overview of Dr. Bhavika Kakadia, DO
Dr. Bhavika Kakadia, DO is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY.
Dr. Kakadia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kakadia's Office Locations
-
1
St Vincents Medical Center Department of Cardiology355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 540-5856
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kakadia?
About Dr. Bhavika Kakadia, DO
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1871947267
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kakadia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kakadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kakadia works at
Dr. Kakadia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakadia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.