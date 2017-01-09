Overview

Dr. Bhavin Dave, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Dave works at Gi Consultantsllc in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.