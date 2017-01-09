Dr. Dave has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhavin Dave, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bhavin Dave, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
Dr. Dave works at
Locations
-
1
Gi Consultantsllc810 New Burton Rd Ste 1, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 383-3401
-
2
Bayhealth Medical Center640 S State St, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 744-6868
-
3
Bayhealth Cancer Center At Dover793 S Queen St, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 744-9310
-
4
Blue Hen Surgery Center655 S Bay Rd Ste 5B, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 678-4688
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough exams and the entire staff is helpful in your treatment!! I had numerous gastro issues and each was treated exceptionally!
About Dr. Bhavin Dave, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1144202300
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Dave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dave works at
Dr. Dave has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dave on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dave speaks Gujarati.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dave. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.