Dr. Bhavin Suthar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bhavin Suthar, MD
Dr. Bhavin Suthar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with Dartmouth Med School
Dr. Suthar works at
Dr. Suthar's Office Locations
Spotsylvania (VISA)4710 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 374-3233Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Womens Health and Surgery Center2549 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 368-3970
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhaven Suttar is an amazing spine specialist doctor . He is current with the latest medicines & treatments & has good diagonastic abilities . He listen to me very kindly and patiencely . I am very lucky to find a good spine doctor . He cures me alot and I find him best of the bests . He spends as much time with as I needed . I strongly reccommend to all verginia residents spine patients . God bless him I pray for his better health and good success in life . Warm Regards : Rana Rasikh
About Dr. Bhavin Suthar, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Gujarati and Italian
- 1376574459
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Med School
- Louisiana State University Med School
- University of Alabama Birmingham
Dr. Suthar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suthar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suthar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Suthar works at
Dr. Suthar has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suthar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suthar speaks Gujarati and Italian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Suthar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suthar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suthar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suthar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.