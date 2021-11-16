Dr. Bhavisha Menezes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menezes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhavisha Menezes, MD
Dr. Bhavisha Menezes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Kaiser Permanente Reston Medical Center1890 Metro Center Dr, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 709-1500
- Reston Hospital Center
Dr Menezes is the best OB-GYN I have ever seen and will be the only I ever plan to. This was my third pregnancy and she delivered my baby girl a week ago. Dr Menezes has outstanding bedside manner and is very knowledgeable OB-GYN. She looks out for her patients best interest. She takes time to listen and address all of your questions and concerns. Dr Menezes was highly respected by her staff in Kaiser permanente clinic as well as in the hospital (Fair Oaks) where I dilevered my girl. If you're looking for a caring, knowledgeable, and trustworthy doctor, she is the one.
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Menezes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menezes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Menezes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menezes.
