Dr. Bhavishya Clark, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bhavishya Clark, MD

Dr. Bhavishya Clark, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Clark works at FCPP Specialty Care SLO in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Clark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tenet Health Central Coast Specialty Care
    35 Casa St Ste 130, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 541-1422

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Outer Ear Infection
Acoustic Neuroma
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Outer Ear Infection
Acoustic Neuroma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Throat Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nodule Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Speech Delay Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Prime Health Services
    • Savility
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 17, 2022
    very carefull thorough diagnosis and explantion of options for treatment . Suoerb care!
    william h wadman — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Bhavishya Clark, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144677691
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Chief Resident of Otolaryngology--Head and Neck Surgery at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center
    Internship
    • Otolaryngology--Head and Neck Surgery at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
