Overview of Dr. Bhavishya Clark, MD

Dr. Bhavishya Clark, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at FCPP Specialty Care SLO in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.