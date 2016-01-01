Dr. Sacheti-Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhavna Sacheti-Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Bhavna Sacheti-Singh, MD
Dr. Bhavna Sacheti-Singh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Windsor, CT.
Dr. Sacheti-Singh's Office Locations
South Windsor Pediatrics LLC1665 Ellington Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 648-2447
Prohealth Physicians PC1728 Ellington Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 644-1533
- 3 320 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 657-5940
Rheumatology Specialists of Connecticut515 Middle Tpke W, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 284-4321Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bhavna Sacheti-Singh, MD
Dr. Sacheti-Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacheti-Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacheti-Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacheti-Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacheti-Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacheti-Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.