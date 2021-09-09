Dr. Bhavtosh Dedania, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dedania is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhavtosh Dedania, MD
Overview
Dr. Bhavtosh Dedania, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Pramukh Swami Medical College, Karamsad, Gujarat, India|Pramukhswami Medical College, Sardar Patel University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Center of Tampa Bay602 Vonderburg Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 723-4763Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dedania is an amazing doctor. He took a comprehensive look at my entire medical history, carefully explained everything to me, and made me feel very comfortable and well informed. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of a great gastroenterologist!
About Dr. Bhavtosh Dedania, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Pramukh Swami Medical College, Karamsad, Gujarat, India|Pramukhswami Medical College, Sardar Patel University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
