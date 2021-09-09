See All Gastroenterologists in Brandon, FL
Dr. Bhavtosh Dedania, MD

Gastroenterology
4.8 (42)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bhavtosh Dedania, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Pramukh Swami Medical College, Karamsad, Gujarat, India|Pramukhswami Medical College, Sardar Patel University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Dedania works at Gastroenterology Center of Tampa Bay in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Center of Tampa Bay
    602 Vonderburg Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 723-4763
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Esophageal
Gallbladder Scan
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Gallbladder Scan
Colorectal Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Common Bile Duct Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
ERCP With Spincterotomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stenting Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagoscopy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Biopsy Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation for Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Therapeutic ERCP Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 09, 2021
    Dr. Dedania is an amazing doctor. He took a comprehensive look at my entire medical history, carefully explained everything to me, and made me feel very comfortable and well informed. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of a great gastroenterologist!
    — Sep 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Bhavtosh Dedania, MD
    About Dr. Bhavtosh Dedania, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1457617656
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pramukh Swami Medical College, Karamsad, Gujarat, India|Pramukhswami Medical College, Sardar Patel University
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bhavtosh Dedania, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dedania is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dedania has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dedania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dedania works at Gastroenterology Center of Tampa Bay in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dedania’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Dedania. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dedania.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dedania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dedania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

