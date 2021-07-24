Overview of Dr. Bhavya Trivedi, MD

Dr. Bhavya Trivedi, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Garden, Mease Countryside Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Trivedi works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Heart Surgery At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Apopka, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.