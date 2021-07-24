Dr. Bhavya Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhavya Trivedi, MD
Dr. Bhavya Trivedi, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Garden, Mease Countryside Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiology at Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 442, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 303-2001
AdventHealth Apopka2100 Ocoee Apopka Rd, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 609-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Garden
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
After moving to Florida, our sons previous cardiologist in NY recommended Dr. Trivedi. We have never been happier. He is so thorough and kind. He is incredible.
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- Duke Med Center
- Duke University Duke Med Center
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Trivedi speaks Gujarati.
