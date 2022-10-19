Overview

Dr. Bhawan Yamraj, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yamraj works at Frankfort Family Care Center PLLC in Frankfort, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.