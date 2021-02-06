Dr. Bhawna Halwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhawna Halwan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bhawna Halwan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mineola, NY.
Dr. Halwan works at
Locations
-
1
Winthrop University Hospital222 Station Plz N Ste 428, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2066
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halwan?
Finally someone to listen and create a real plan! Dr Halwan is caring, knowledgeable, thorough, and creates a plan of care that is individualized to each patient. An excellent doctor!
About Dr. Bhawna Halwan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1083649784
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halwan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halwan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halwan works at
Dr. Halwan has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Halwan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halwan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.