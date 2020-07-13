Overview of Dr. Bhawna Khanna, MD

Dr. Bhawna Khanna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Acworth, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Khanna works at West Brook Internal Medicine in Acworth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.