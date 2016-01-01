Overview

Dr. Bhimavarapu Reddy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Mbbs and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and Wilson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Dayton Pain Center, LLC in Dayton, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH and Sidney, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.