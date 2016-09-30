Dr. Bhoodev Tiwari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiwari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhoodev Tiwari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bhoodev Tiwari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sun City, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Menifee Global Medical Center and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Tiwari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sun City Cardiology Medical Center Inc.27830 Bradley Rd, Sun City, CA 92586 Directions (951) 672-3888
-
2
Loma Linda University Medical Center-murrieta28062 Baxter Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 246-8881
-
3
Sun City Cardiology Medical Center Inc.28078 Baxter Rd Ste 428, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 246-8881
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Menifee Global Medical Center
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tiwari?
Very knowledgeable and helpful! very satisfied.
About Dr. Bhoodev Tiwari, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1326047309
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda U MC|Ucsf Mt Zion Mc
- St Joseph Hospital
- St Joseph Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiwari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiwari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiwari works at
Dr. Tiwari has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiwari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tiwari speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiwari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiwari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiwari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiwari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.