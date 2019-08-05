Overview of Dr. Bhoomi Brahmbhatt, MD

Dr. Bhoomi Brahmbhatt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Brahmbhatt works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.