Dr. Bhoomi Brahmbhatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bhoomi Brahmbhatt, MD
Dr. Bhoomi Brahmbhatt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Brahmbhatt works at
Dr. Brahmbhatt's Office Locations
Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Clinic7425 Mission Valley Rd Ste 202, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 245-2360
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner, very knowledgeable and is willing to take the time to answer questions.
About Dr. Bhoomi Brahmbhatt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- G.W. Univ
Dr. Brahmbhatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brahmbhatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brahmbhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brahmbhatt speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brahmbhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brahmbhatt.
